Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Kazakh PM introduces new Governor of Mangistau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2021, 20:02
Kazakh PM introduces new Governor of Mangistau region

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov took part in the extraordinary session of the maslikhat of Mangistau region that unanimously supported the candidature of Nurlan Nogayev suggested by the Head of State for the post of the Governor of Mangistau region, the PM’s press service reports.

The PM noted contribution of Serikbay Trumov to the development of the region and thanked him for the job done. Introducing the new Governor, the PM highlighted his great experience in executive positions.

Nurlan Nogayev born in 1967 is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow State Academy of Oil and Gas, Kazakh State Academy of Management, Moscow State Institute of International Relations of Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Throughout his career held various senior positions in KasMunaiGas, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, headed West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Since December 18, 2019 served as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

photo

photo


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman