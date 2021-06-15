Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs to take additional measures as CIS countries see rising COVID-19 cases

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2021, 11:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has instructed the Health Ministry and regional administrations to keep the COVID-19 situation in the country under control as well as expand the vaccination coverage and Ashyq app usage, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At today’s government session, the Kazakh PM pointed out that the COVID-19 situation keeps improving the in the country, with the R number standing at 0.9. He also noted that there has been decline in hospital and ICU bed occupancy rate.

«The capital is the only area to remain in the «red zone». The majority of the areas, namely 13, are in the «green zone», and three areas in the «yellow zone,» said the PM.

He also noted that as of today, the total number of people inoculated with the first vaccine component exceeds 2.5 million and with the second component – over 1.4 million.

During the session, the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet gave instructions to the Health Ministry and regional administrations to keep the COVID-19 situation in the country monitored, especially the capital’s administration, which was tasked to control sanitary epidemiological measures observation and vaccinations.

He added that the mask wearing regime, particularly indoors, remains.

«As you’re informed about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighboring countries, additional preventive measures should be in place. Firstly, it is expanding the vaccination coverage with more daily vaccinations. It is necessary to proceed with the broader usage of Ashyq app and greater awareness raising campaign, come up with effective mechanisms to make people receive vaccines,» said the PM.

Earlier at the session the minister said that COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the CIS countries, including in Russia, where the number of weekly COVID-19 infections was up 1.5fold.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
