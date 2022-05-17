Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM instructs to step up work on roads quality, safety

    17 May 2022, 12:57

    NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Over 90% of motorways in Kazakhstan are to be brought into compliance with the existing standards, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the Tuesday Government’s meeting, Prime Minister Smailov noted that Kazakhstan boasts a wide network of motorways with the total length of some 96,000 kilometers. «A lot has been done recently to develop transport communication countrywide,» he stressed.

    For instance, the Premier mentioned the construction of the transport corridor ‘Western Europe-Western China, as well as the introduction of toll roads stretching almost 2,000 kilometers.

    However, according to Alikhan Smailov, Kazakhstanis are not happy with the condition of roads, especially the ones where tolls are payable. Given that he instructed QazAvtoJol company to work on improving the quality and safety on roads.

    The head of the Kazakh Government reminded that motorways are developed as part of the ‘Strong regions is the driver of the country’ national project. As per the project, 91% of motorways in the country will be brought into compliance with the existing standards in 2022.

    Prime Minister Smailov continued by adding that Kazakhstan is ranked 93rd in the world in terms of road quality by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

    «Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev repeatedly criticized poor condition of motorways in the country. I would like to remind that each akim (governor) of the region is personally responsible for poor condition of local roads,» said Alikhan Smailov, admitting lack of skilled personnel and modern technologies in the sector.

    He instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development together with regional authorities and QazAvtoJol company to ensure timely launch of all projects planned.


