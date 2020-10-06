Kazakh PM instructs to step up local food production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Askar Mamin has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to adopt a comprehensive plan aimed to saturate the domestic market with local food products in a month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, the PM reminded of the state’s support measures, subsidies, concessional lending and tax incentives in the agribusiness, which, according to him, have led to a 25.4% increase in fixed capital investment, accounting for KZT54.7bn in 8 months of this year.

According to Mr Mamin, the presented 2025 Comprehensive Plan envisages 380 investment projects worth over KZT5tln through which 7 ecosystems in production of the main foodstuffs are to be created.

The Kazakh Premier instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to adopt a comprehensive plan to saturate the domestic market with local foodstuffs, for the sake of success of which, according to him, three steps are necessary. They inlcude defining foodstuffs the domestic market lacks and stimulating their production through expanding state measures, for governor’s offices of the regions making sure necessary infrastructure is in place and negotiating with investors on the entire chain from production to export, and ensuring necessary logistics to deliver products to the domestic and foreign markets.



