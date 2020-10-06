Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM instructs to step up local food production

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2020, 10:37
Kazakh PM instructs to step up local food production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Askar Mamin has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to adopt a comprehensive plan aimed to saturate the domestic market with local food products in a month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, the PM reminded of the state’s support measures, subsidies, concessional lending and tax incentives in the agribusiness, which, according to him, have led to a 25.4% increase in fixed capital investment, accounting for KZT54.7bn in 8 months of this year.

According to Mr Mamin, the presented 2025 Comprehensive Plan envisages 380 investment projects worth over KZT5tln through which 7 ecosystems in production of the main foodstuffs are to be created.

The Kazakh Premier instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to adopt a comprehensive plan to saturate the domestic market with local foodstuffs, for the sake of success of which, according to him, three steps are necessary. They inlcude defining foodstuffs the domestic market lacks and stimulating their production through expanding state measures, for governor’s offices of the regions making sure necessary infrastructure is in place and negotiating with investors on the entire chain from production to export, and ensuring necessary logistics to deliver products to the domestic and foreign markets.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman