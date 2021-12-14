Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM instructs to speed up COVID-19 revaccination pace

    14 December 2021, 10:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to speed up the pace of COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The epidemiological situation is stable as there has been no increase in daily COVID-19 cases. Occupancy rate at infectious diseases hospitals stands at 23% and in intensive care units – 20%,» said Mamin.

    He went on to note that six areas of the country are in the «yellow zone», and 11 – in the «green zone».

    «In total, 8.8mln people have been vaccinated with the first component or almost 78% of the adult population. The second component has been given to over 8.3mln people or around 70% of the population. It is essential to go ahead with the observation of mask wearing regime, social distancing and speed up the vaccination and revaccination pace,» he said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
