Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM instructs to speed up COVID-19 revaccination pace

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 10:31
Kazakh PM instructs to speed up COVID-19 revaccination pace

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to speed up the pace of COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The epidemiological situation is stable as there has been no increase in daily COVID-19 cases. Occupancy rate at infectious diseases hospitals stands at 23% and in intensive care units – 20%,» said Mamin.

He went on to note that six areas of the country are in the «yellow zone», and 11 – in the «green zone».

«In total, 8.8mln people have been vaccinated with the first component or almost 78% of the adult population. The second component has been given to over 8.3mln people or around 70% of the population. It is essential to go ahead with the observation of mask wearing regime, social distancing and speed up the vaccination and revaccination pace,» he said.


Coronavirus   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman