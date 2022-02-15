Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM instructs to review state support measures for agriculture

    15 February 2022, 12:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov tasked to address the provision of agricultural producers with low-cost diesel fuel, seeds, and fertilizers and pesticides, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Head of State paid special attention to the importance of quality and timely spring field work. It is necessary to address all issues relating to the provision of agricultural producers with low-cost diesel fuel, seeds, and fertilizers and pesticides. The governor’s offices need to take measures to preserve and ease the pressure on moisture storage through the relevant technologies,» said Smailov.

    The Head of the Kazakh Government noted the importance of speeding up the work to improve the system of state support for the agricultural sector.

    «I instruct the Agriculture Ministry to review and optimize the state support mechanisms with the creation of a single state information system and ensure free access to it before June 1. Equal access of all subjects of the agro-industrial complex to these measures regardless of their size and farming form as well as including their reciprocal obligations is a must,» said Smailov during the government session.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev