Kazakh PM instructs to review state support measures for agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov tasked to address the provision of agricultural producers with low-cost diesel fuel, seeds, and fertilizers and pesticides, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Head of State paid special attention to the importance of quality and timely spring field work. It is necessary to address all issues relating to the provision of agricultural producers with low-cost diesel fuel, seeds, and fertilizers and pesticides. The governor’s offices need to take measures to preserve and ease the pressure on moisture storage through the relevant technologies,» said Smailov.

The Head of the Kazakh Government noted the importance of speeding up the work to improve the system of state support for the agricultural sector.

«I instruct the Agriculture Ministry to review and optimize the state support mechanisms with the creation of a single state information system and ensure free access to it before June 1. Equal access of all subjects of the agro-industrial complex to these measures regardless of their size and farming form as well as including their reciprocal obligations is a must,» said Smailov during the government session.