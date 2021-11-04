Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs to rev up vaccination pace in some regions

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 November 2021, 10:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to step up vaccination pace in a number of regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In general, the trend of improvement in the COVID-19 situation has been remained. In all the region there has been decline in COVID-19 cases as well as in the numbers of severe cases, in-patients, and out-patients. The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan are no longer in the «red zone». The country’s four areas are still in the «red zone», four areas in the «yellow zone», and nine areas in the «green zone,» said Mamin during today’s government session.

The Kazakh Government Head also noted the importance of taking into account the situation in the neighboring countries as well as ensuring that restrictions are observed and monitoring groups work in an accelerated regime.

«There has been no considerable increase in the vaccination speed. Over 8.3 million people have been given the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and over 7.5 million the second component. It is necessary to rev up the vaccination pace in the capital as well as North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions,» said the Head of the Kazakh Government.

Mamin gave instructions to the region’s administrations and the Health Ministry to conduct an audit and to ensure provision of necessary pharmaceuticals and medical products at treatment facilities and warehouses.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
