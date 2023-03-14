Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM instructs to remove barriers to ease truck passage at border with China

    14 March 2023, 16:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting to settle the issue with queues of freight trucks at the Chinese border was chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh government.

    Trucks delivering commercial cargo through the Nurly Zhol checkpoint lined up at the Kazakh border with China as the latter had lifted COVID-related restrictions for transport services.

    The Nurly Zhol checkpoint handling less than 100 freight trucks per day is not fully operational partially due to administrative barriers affecting investment project’s implementation as well as hampering the country’s economic development.


    During the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to prepare regulatory developments to remove artificial barriers in a three-day period to increase the capacity of the checkpoint to around 1,000 trucks per day.





    Adlet Seilkhanov

