Kazakh PM instructs to reform system of insurance of workers against accidents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan addressed the issues of social security of people employed in harmful working conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«First, the system of compulsory insurance of workers against accidents needs to be reformed,» said Smailov at an expanded meeting of the Board of the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry.

He went on to say that as of today only insurance pay-outs are made to the victims in the country, highlighting that as the world practice shows accident insurance also involves preventive and rehabilitation features.

The Kazakh Prime minister instructed to step up the adoption of the relevant law regarding settlement of labour disputes.

According to him, in order to settle and prevent labour conflicts it is essential to continue the work within the approved algorithm of joint efforts of central state and local bodies.



