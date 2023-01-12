Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.58 eur/kzt 497.92

    rub/kzt 6.83 cny/kzt 68.62
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh PM instructs to reform system of insurance of workers against accidents

    12 January 2023, 18:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan addressed the issues of social security of people employed in harmful working conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «First, the system of compulsory insurance of workers against accidents needs to be reformed,» said Smailov at an expanded meeting of the Board of the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry.

    He went on to say that as of today only insurance pay-outs are made to the victims in the country, highlighting that as the world practice shows accident insurance also involves preventive and rehabilitation features.

    The Kazakh Prime minister instructed to step up the adoption of the relevant law regarding settlement of labour disputes.

    According to him, in order to settle and prevent labour conflicts it is essential to continue the work within the approved algorithm of joint efforts of central state and local bodies.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
    2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
    3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
    4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
    5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan