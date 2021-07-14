Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs to put 4 regions of Kazakhstan under tighter COVID curbs

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2021, 18:37
Kazakh PM instructs to put 4 regions of Kazakhstan under tighter COVID curbs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin chaired a session of the Interdepartmental commission during which he instructed to tighten the coronavirus curbs in four regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from prime minister’s press service.

Amid the deteriorating epidemiological situation and growing number of fresh COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Askar Mamin instructed to tighten the coronavirus curbs in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent as well as Karaganda and Atyrau regions.

Within the framework of tighter coronavirus curbs, public transport will not run in the abovementioned regions on weekends. The regions will shut down shopping malls, fitness centers and large indoor sport facilities, food courts, saunas, SPA centers, cinema theaters, food markets, banks, public service centers, religious facilities and more on weekends as well.

Working hours of food courts (restaurants, cafes), shopping malls, shops, markets, fitness centers, SPA centers, swimming pools and cinema theaters will be reduced on weekdays.

Premier Mamin also urged the regional authorities to speed up the pace of vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Recall that currently 12 regions of Kazakhstan, namely the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


