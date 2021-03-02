Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs to prepare roadmaps for investment projects’ implementation

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 March 2021, 11:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh PM Askar Mamin stated the need to create ecosystems for producing and processing agricultural products at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country’s agriculture ministry has laid out the plans to carry out investments projects in the regions.

According to Askar Mamin, the task is to create seven ecosystems to produce and process agricultural products taking into account each region’s specifics and based on cooperation.

He charged the Ministry and regional administrations with elaborating roadmaps for investment projects’ implementation in the two weeks period.

The regional governors were tasked to implement the projects to reach the market saturation and rural employment objectives.

Earlier at the government session the Kazakh PM spoke of the need to increase the gross agricultural output by 1.3fold.


