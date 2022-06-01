Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs to develop Imantau-Shalkar resort area

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2022, 14:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A roadmap for the development of Imantau-Shalkar resort area is set to be mapped out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Wednesday meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction to develop the roadmap for the Imantau-Shalkar resort area, considered to be a hidden jam of northern Kazakhstan.

The ministries of culture and ecology along with the akimat of North Kazakhstan region were instructed to approve the roadmap and proceed to implementation of the plan in order to make the resort area more attractive to tourists.

Prime Minister Smailov continued by commending positive dynamics observed in the tourism sector, noting, however, that some tourist destinations lack infrastructure. He also stressed the need to ensure safety and offer great service to travelers.


Government of Kazakhstan   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
