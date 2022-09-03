Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
3 September 2022 14:40

Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions to the Government to realize the Address of the Head of State, Kazinfrn correspondent reports.

Alikhan Smailov highlighted that the Kazakh President announced a number of main focuses on the social and economic development of the country.

«I instruct the National Economy Ministry jointly with interested government bodies to envisage approaches in a draft economic policy in the mid-term run and to submit to the government the corresponding draft decree within a week,» said Smailov.

The National Economy Ministry was charged to present a draft national plan to realize the Kazakh Head of State’s Address at the next session of the government.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his state-of-the-nation address on September 1, 2022.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment




Related news
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Chair of Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti meet
Read also
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive