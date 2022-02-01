Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs to continue controlling COVID-19 situation in country

Adlet Seilkhanov
1 February 2022, 11:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Control over the COVID-19 situation must be continued, Alikhan Smailov Kazakh PM told a government session, kazinform correspondent reports.

«The situation with the coronavirus infection has not stabilized yet, the rate remains high. Most regions are in the «red zone». Today, most rises in COVID-19 cases are seen in Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Control over the COVID-19 situation must be continued,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh PM reminded that according to the task given by the Head of State the quarantine restrictions for businesses have been reconsidered and eased so as not to hinder their development.

«In addition, I call on the Atameken Chamber to elaborate on the issue of social responsibility regarding the observation of sanitary epidemiological requirements with businesses. Entrepreneurs should take a responsible approach to their work. Each trade and food facility need to observe strictly all the necessary measures against the spread of COVID-19. It’s to their advantage,» he said.

Taking into account the rise in COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet instructed all governors to ensure the sanitary epidemiological regime is strictly followed in all education facilities.

«It is also important to significantly activate the vaccination and revaccination efforts. Despite the instructions given earlier only half of the eligible population has received COVID-19 vaccines in Mangistau and Kostanay regions. The revaccination rates have not been improved in the capital, Almaty city and Mangistau region. East Kazakhstan region has achieved the vaccination coverage of 100% and revaccinate coverage of around 80% and Zhambyl region has achieved the vaccination coverage of almost 100% and the revaccination coverage of nearly 66%. These are good examples for other regions. Governors of the regions that are lagging behind should gain daily control over the issue,» concluded the Kazakh PM.


