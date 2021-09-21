Kazakh PM instructs to complete harvesting campaign in short term

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has gien instructions on completing the harvesting campaign in the country in the short term, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session, it is necessary to ensure grain supply to the Food Corporation within the Forward Purchase Program. To that end, the Kazakh PM instructed the Agriculture Ministry to complete the harvesting campaign in the short term.

He also tasked to make sure sowing is carried out fully for the next year.

The Kazakh PM also instructed the Industry Ministry and Kazakh Temir Zholy company to take measures to ensure availability of rolling stock for uninterrupted transportation of grain.

Earlier the Kazakh Prime Minister noted that the harvesting situation remains difficult around the globe attributing it to the bad weather conditions. He said that gross crop and oilseed production is planned to reach 18mln tons, including 16mln tons of cereal and legumes, in Kazakhstan.

The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers also said that around 95% of the harvesting works have been completed in the country.

Notably, the session of the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin is taking place.



