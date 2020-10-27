Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM instructs ministries, administrations to keep under control water supply issues

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 October 2020, 10:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The issues related to water supply and drainage is a strategic objective of the Government, which once addressed improve the standards of life of the population, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the session, the Kazakh PM said that access of people to centralized water supply in cities stands at 97.2%, and in rural areas – 86.4%. He also noted that the work is ongoing to provide the entire population with water supply services by the year 2025 under the Nurly zher state program.

The Kazakh Premier added that each administration needs to come up with concrete plans to establish a necessary infrastructure in settlements given their peculiarities, especially small ones.

The ministries and administrations were tasked to keep the issues of water supply and drainage under their control, especially in lagging regions.


