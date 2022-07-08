Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM inspects reconstruction of highway linking Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    8 July 2022, 12:24

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – On Friday Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived on a working trip to Karaganda region to visit a number of industrial, infrastructure and social facilities as well as to inspect the progress in implementation of new projects in the cities of Temirtau and Saran, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

    While in Karaganda region, the head of the Kazakh Government is set to hold a meeting on comprehensive socioeconomic development of the region.

    During the working trip, Prime Minister Smailov familiarized with the progress in reconstruction of the Karaganda-Balkhash-Saryshagan highway, a part of the international transit corridor «Center-South» linking the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

    According to Chairman of JSC «NC «QazAvtoJol» Meirkhat Kassymbayev, the project will be fully wrapped up by December 2023.

    The motorway is expected to boost the development of a tourist cluster of Lake Balkhash and help create new workplaces, Alikhan Smailov said.

    For his part, akim (governor) of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek briefed members of the Government’s delegation on the development of transport infrastructure of the region.

    Having heard the report of governor Kassymbek, Prime Minsiter Smailov gave a number of specific instructions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

