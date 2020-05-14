Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM inspects progress of sowing campaign in Akmola region

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 May 2020, 14:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the progress of spring field works in the Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

This year, the area of ​​spring sowing in the Akmola region will amount to 4.9 million hectares, of which 4.4 million hectares are for grain. Today, about 581 thousand ha (13.1% of the plan) of grain and leguminous crops, over 39 thousand ha of oilseeds (15.5%) and 51 thousand ha of fodder crops (28.4%) have been sown.

About 32 thousand pieces of agricultural machinery are involved in field work – over 14 thousand tractors, 16 thousand grain seeders, 1,250 sowing complexes, 68 thousand tons of guaranteed diesel fuel were allocated for spring-field work in the region, the cost of which, under the instruction of the Head of State, for farmers was reduced to 165 tenge per liter.

It is planned to complete the sowing of crops in the optimal time – in 20-25 business days.

The prime minister got acquainted with sowing in the fields in Sandyktau and Akkol districts, the material and technical base of local agricultural enterprises, projects for cultivating and cleaning grain and fodder crops, as well as expanding the production of meat and dairy products.

As part of the monitoring of the implementation of the Aul – El Besigi project, the prime minister visited the villages of Maksimovka and Balkashino, Sandyktau region, as well as Enbek of the Akkol region, where he examined social infrastructure facilities – comfortable residential buildings, healthcare, educational and sports facilities.

The gross agricultural output of the Akmola region for the first four months in 2020 increased by 3.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2019. Production of processed meat increased by 22.1% (19 thousand tons), dairy products by 0.4% (26 thousand tons), flour by 29% (122 thousand tons) and vegetable oil by 42.1% (8 thousand tons).

For meat and milk, Akmola agricultural producers provide for the need of the capital’s residents by almost a third (33% and 34%), and food eggs – by 94%. Implementation of projects to create meat farms has been launched in the region, in total, 111 meat farms will be built with the acquisition of 7,600 heads of cattle. The creation of 18 dairy farms for 2,400 cattle will increase the annual milk production by at least 40 thousand tons.

