Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM inspects construction of heat and power plant

    27 July 2019, 12:55

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inspected on Friday theconstruction of a new CHPP-3 (Combined Heat and Power Plant), the modernizationof fuel and energy complex in the city of Nur-Sultan, the PM’s press office informs.

    At CHPP-3 constructionsite, the head of Government was informed that at the first phase of theconstruction, a water-heating boiler with a capacity of 480 Gcal/h will bebuilt.

    Railwayand automobile roads have been laid, administrative and residential buildingshave been built. The installation of the electrical part and the automation of themain equipment are underway. As of today, 70% of the construction hasbeen completed.

    The construction ofCHPP-3 will allow in the coming years to meet the increasing demand for heat inthe western part of the capital, and significantly improve its own generatingcapacity and heat sources of the fuel and energy complex of the Nur-Sultancity.

    Theprime minister was informed about the modernization and gas supply of the existingenergy sources at CHPP-1 and CHPP-2, and about the readiness of the energycomplex of the capital for the upcoming heating season.

    Thehead of Government gave a number of specific instructions for the constructionand modernization of the city's fuel and energy infrastructure.

    Author:

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Energy Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued