Kazakh PM holds Turkestan city development meeting

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 December 2019, 16:55
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Turkestan, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held a meeting on the city development, the PM’s press service reports.

«First President –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pay great attention to the development of Turkestan city. On December 4-5 the Elbasy inaugurated a number of new facilities there. Next fall the city will host the Summit of the Presidents of Central Asia. Thereupon all the necessary facilities should be built,» Mamin said addressing the meeting.

The PM laid the capsule at the construction site of the 630-bed multi-field regional hospital. The Turkish YDA Holding will realize the project in 2022 via Public-Private Partnership. The project worth KZT 100 bln will provide 1,700 workplaces.

The Head of Government also gave start to the construction of the Caravansarai tourist complex worth KZT 39 bln.

Besides, Mamin surveyed construction of the international airport, an amphitheater, drama theatre, regional scientific library, Uly Dala Yeli centre, Yassawi Museum, reconstruction of the Great Silk Road craftsmen national centre and visitor centre.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Turkestan region  
