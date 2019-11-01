Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM holds talks with President of Uzbekistan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 November 2019, 18:44
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

«First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev together with you has laid the foundation to propel Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations to a new level of strategic cooperation. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev maintains continuity of foreign policy and pays utmost attention to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation,» Mamin said during the meeting with the Uzbek leader.

photo

Askar Mamin stressed that currently Kazakh-Uzbek relations had entered a brand new level of cooperation evidenced by the dynamics of interaction at basically all levels.

During the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues of further development of cooperation in economic, investment, energy, transport, construction, textile, cultural, and many other spheres.

The two-way trade has grown by 25% and amounted to $2.6 billion over 9 months of 2019. The sides are planning to increase the mutual trade turnover up to $5 billion.

Tomorrow Prime Minister Mamin will take part in the session of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states.

