Kazakh PM holds talks with Israeli Tourism Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2022, 14:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov of Kazakhstan held talks with Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov of Israel during the latter’s visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

During the talks in the Kazakh capital, Prime Minister Smailov pointed out Israel is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East, adding that in the present circumstances our countries should go to great lengths to revive the bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The sides also discussed cooperation in trade and economic sphere, agricultural sector and tourism cluster.


Photo: primeminister.kz
