Kazakh PM holds talks with Deputy PM of Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held talks with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Alexei Overchuk on Friday in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

During the talks the sides discussed the relevant issues of Kazakh-Russian trade and economic cooperation as well as exchanged views on promising avenues of bilateral interaction.