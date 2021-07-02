Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM holds session on Almaty agglomeration development issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 July 2021, 18:48
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin as part of his working trip to Almaty held the session on Almaty agglomeration development issues, the PM’s press service reports.

Those attending focused on the execution of the tasks of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set on March 17 at the sitting on the city socioeconomic development. They also debated projects on creating the integrated transport system, development of engineering, housing, tourist and social infrastructure, education and healthcare, entrepreneurship and attraction of investments, environmental protection, gasification of rural settlements of Almaty agglomeration.

The Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry is charged to develop the integrated transport model of the agglomeration by October 20.


