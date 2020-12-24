Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM holds session of the council on transfer to green economy

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2020, 18:41
Kazakh PM holds session of the council on transfer to green economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin chaired a meeting of the council on transfer to the green economy under the Kazakh President, the PM’s press service reports.

Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaluyev told about the transition to the principles of the best available technologies, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov reported on realization of the action plan of the concept for transition to the green economy for 2013-2020, West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl governors of the regions briefed on measures for improving ecological situation and development of the green economy in the regions.

Following the meeting the council approved the action plan for 2021 on water resources management issues, waste management, low-carbon development strategy drafting, and measures aimed at improving the environmental situation and development of the green economy in all regions.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Green economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman