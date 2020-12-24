Kazakh PM holds session of the council on transfer to green economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin chaired a meeting of the council on transfer to the green economy under the Kazakh President, the PM’s press service reports.

Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaluyev told about the transition to the principles of the best available technologies, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov reported on realization of the action plan of the concept for transition to the green economy for 2013-2020, West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl governors of the regions briefed on measures for improving ecological situation and development of the green economy in the regions.

Following the meeting the council approved the action plan for 2021 on water resources management issues, waste management, low-carbon development strategy drafting, and measures aimed at improving the environmental situation and development of the green economy in all regions.