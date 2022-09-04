Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 2022 13:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction to begin immediately constructing new houses for those who lost their homes due to the wildfires in Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, held an operational meeting to eliminate the aftermath of the major wildfires in Kostanay region.

Wildfires are burning on 43 thousand ha of forests in Kostanay region. 1,841 people have been evacuated. Due to the fires, 10 people have suffered and one person has died.

108 buildings have been destroyed and damaged as a result of the fires.

Over 600 personnel and around 100 units of equipment are involved in putting out the fires. Helicopters are used to tackle flames.

Smailov gave an instruction to begin immediately constructing new houses for those who lost their homes due to the wildfires.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broken up in one of the forestries in Auliyekol district, Kostanay region, has grown into a major wildfire.

