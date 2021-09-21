Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM holds National Modernization Commission sitting

    21 September 2021, 18:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, held the National Modernization Commission sitting with participation of Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin, the PM’s press service.

    Those attending debated the progress of development of the 100 Concrete Steps Action Plan to implement 5 institutional reforms of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Ministers reported on the work done. As stated there, 72 out of 100 steps have been already implemented. They also discussed establishment of a technological development centre, further improvement of the anti-monopoly body in compliance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development standards, AIFC and capital markets development, construction of dormitories, building of an integrated database system of state agencies and quasi-public sector.

    In a conclusion the PM charged to continue active implementation of the Action Plan and the President’s Address to the Nation.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Politics 100 specific steps Political Reform
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people