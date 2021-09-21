Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM holds National Modernization Commission sitting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2021, 18:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, held the National Modernization Commission sitting with participation of Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin, the PM’s press service.

Those attending debated the progress of development of the 100 Concrete Steps Action Plan to implement 5 institutional reforms of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Ministers reported on the work done. As stated there, 72 out of 100 steps have been already implemented. They also discussed establishment of a technological development centre, further improvement of the anti-monopoly body in compliance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development standards, AIFC and capital markets development, construction of dormitories, building of an integrated database system of state agencies and quasi-public sector.

In a conclusion the PM charged to continue active implementation of the Action Plan and the President’s Address to the Nation.


