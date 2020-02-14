Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM holds National Commission for Modernization meeting

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 February 2020, 19:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting of the National Commission for Modernization chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin with the participation of Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, the results of work in 2019 were reviewed and the main issues for the current year were considered.

Ministers of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov reported on the progress in the implementation of the tasks of the Nation’s Plan «100 Steps to implement the five institutional reforms of First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev» and the National Plan for implementation of the Address of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as of Sep. 2, 2019, the PM’s press service reports.

To date, 65 out of 100 steps of the Nation’s Plan have been completed.

This year, 10 steps of the Nation Plan are planned to be implemented: to reform and integrate customs and tax systems, improve the system of vocational and higher education, attract strategic investors in the field of road transport infrastructure and energy conservation, develop private medicine and introduce corporate governance in medical institutions, transfer of state functions to the competitive environment, strengthening the role of public councils under state bodies and akims.

The Head of Government instructed to continue active work on the full and high-quality implementation of the Nation Plan and the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of Sep. 2, 2019.

Particular attention was paid to the National Plan’s tasks on increasing investment attraction, improving the investment climate and stimulating exports, conducting public administration reforms, including optimizing the number of civil servants and quasi-public sector employees, modernizing the tax system, terminating the activities of universities providing poor-quality education, developing physical education and mass sports, etc.


