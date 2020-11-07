Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM holds meeting on health situation in Mangistau rgn

    7 November 2020, 10:39

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin as part of his trip to Mangistau region visited the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital and held a meeting on the region’s sanitary and epidemiological situation, the PM’s official website reads.

    The Governor of the region Trumov and Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi reported that the morbidity rate in the region grew 1.6 times during October 25-31. On November 1 there were two new coronavirus cases, no cases were detected during November 2-6. The most cases were registered in Aktau and Zhanaozen.

    There are 9 infectious diseases hospitals in the region with 335 infectious and 48 intensive care beds. There are also 11 reserve hospitals with 1,835 infectious and 130 intensive care beds capacity.

    There are 6 PCR laboratories, and a mobile station. The total testing capacity is 4,300 tests a day.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Mangistau region
