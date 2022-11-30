Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM holds meeting of investment climate improvement council

30 November 2022, 19:26
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the investment climate improvement council to debate further development of the country’s tax administration, the PM’s press service reports.

The foreign ambassadors accredited in Kazakhstan, representatives of the business community, and central state bodies took part in the meeting.

In his address, the PM said that the Government will further continue its course toward building a competitive market economy aimed at shifting away from excessive state intervention and ensuring equal opportunities for all its players.

The PM said that Kazakhstan will develop a new tax code in 2023 to reboot the country’s fiscal policy. Great attention will be paid to the facilitation and digitalization of the tax administration.


Photo: primeminister.kz

