Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker

8 December 2022, 16:05
Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with activists of Karaganda region focusing on a number of key issues facing the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Premier expressed concern over the situation at ArcelorMittal Temirtau with low modernization paces and worsening technological condition, as well as neglected industrial safety leading to an increase in the number of lethal cases. He noted that another tragedy was recorded at the enterprise killing a worker.

«The company’s leadership is held accountable for all this. In this regard, complaints were filed in all areas where the situation have worsened. The government has already begun active talks to settle these issues,» said Smailov.

He also pointed out the importance of work to reduce the negative impact of the production on the environment, develop the Saran industrial zone, train skilled personnel, control the issue of timely salary payments, and prevent accidents.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister also noted that the region’s administration leadership should continue realizing measures to support the regional economy, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and social sphere.

Earlier it was reported a gas man, born in 1982, died at the coking and by-product facility of the metallurgical combine.


Фото:t.me/KZgovernment


