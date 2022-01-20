Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM hold session on Samruk-Kazyna JSC reformation

    20 January 2022, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a session on the issues of reformation of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Prime Minister Smailov heard reports of Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and other heads of government bodies.

    The Head of the Government instructed to continue work on Samruk-Kazyna’s reformation in order to increase effectiveness and transparency of its activity and build up control on the part of the general public.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    4 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    5 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events