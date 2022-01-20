Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM hold session on Samruk-Kazyna JSC reformation

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2022, 13:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a session on the issues of reformation of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Prime Minister Smailov heard reports of Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and other heads of government bodies.

The Head of the Government instructed to continue work on Samruk-Kazyna’s reformation in order to increase effectiveness and transparency of its activity and build up control on the part of the general public.


