    Kazakh PM highlights Kazinform’s role in global information space

    13 August 2020, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the International News Agency Kazinform on its 100th year, Kazinform reports.

    Mamin extended his congratulations on Kazinform’s centennial, noting that the Agency has become a modern and competitive tribune in the global information space.

    The PM expressed confidence that the Agency would continue to be a front-runner in the global media space, accurate source of information and world news, and promoter of political, socioeconomic changes the country undergoes.

    Notably, today, August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform celebrates its 100th anniversary. The Agency was founded back in 1920.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Events
