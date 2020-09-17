Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM held talks with President of Turkmenistan

    17 September 2020, 20:35

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met in Ashgabat with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, the PM’s press service reports.

    The sides noted high dynamics of development and great potential for further widening of bilateral economic cooperation. Despite quarantine measures and current situation in the world the level of trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan preserved sustainable growth, commodity turnover increased by 10% up to USD 100 mln in January-July 2020.

    The parties also debated pressing issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, transit and transport, agriculture sectors.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
