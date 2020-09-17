Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh PM held talks with President of Turkmenistan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 September 2020, 20:35
Kazakh PM held talks with President of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met in Ashgabat with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides noted high dynamics of development and great potential for further widening of bilateral economic cooperation. Despite quarantine measures and current situation in the world the level of trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan preserved sustainable growth, commodity turnover increased by 10% up to USD 100 mln in January-July 2020.

The parties also debated pressing issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, transit and transport, agriculture sectors.

photo


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman