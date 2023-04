Kazakh PM held meeting on country’s foreign trade pressing issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, April 1, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the pressing issues of the country’s external trade, Kazinform quotes primeminister.kz.

In particular, those attending reported on the impact of the sanctions policy on the trade flows of Kazakhstan, and specifically, the restructuring of trade and goods supply logistics.