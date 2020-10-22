Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM held Entrepreneurship Project Office meeting

    22 October 2020, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held a meeting of the Entrepreneurship Project Office, the PM’s press service reports.

    The meeting debated the progress of development of the Economic map of regions, realization of the preferential loans programs, monitoring of other programs of easy-term loans, etc.

    It was attended by Government members, representatives of the President’s Administration, governors of region, Samruk Kazyna executives, Atameken, Agrarian Loan Corporation, etc.

    The project on interactive economic map of regions was presented there. Its aim is to define manufacturing specialization, analyze efficiency of state measures the regionwise, fields and certain state programs.

    The interactive economic map of the regions should lay the foundation of development of regional development programs for 2021-2025. The Project Office should determine the exhaustive list of exponents for akimats and development institutions.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

