    Kazakh PM got vaccinated against COVID-19

    22 June 2021, 15:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    The head of the Kazakh Government got vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant.

    There have been no side effects right after the vaccination and Prime Minister Mamin is doing well.

    Presently, over 2.8 million people have been vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccine, whereas the second component have been administered to 1.7 million people.

    Earlier today it was revealed that 943 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection had been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

