Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM got vaccinated against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2021, 15:42
Kazakh PM got vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

The head of the Kazakh Government got vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant.

There have been no side effects right after the vaccination and Prime Minister Mamin is doing well.

Presently, over 2.8 million people have been vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccine, whereas the second component have been administered to 1.7 million people.

Earlier today it was revealed that 943 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection had been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman