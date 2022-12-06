Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM gives tasks to promote fishing industry in Kazakhstan

6 December 2022, 16:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions to develop the fishing industry in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Premier said that the Head of State highlighted the importance of improving the technical condition of state sturgeon plants in Atyrau region, instructing the ecology and industry ministries, and the region’s administration to work on inclusion of their reconstruction in the list of budget investment projects,» the Kazakh Prime Minister instructed to

«The regional administrations should step up work to attract investment in the fishing industry. The procedure of allocating sites for fishing farms needs to be simplified,» he said.

The trade ministry and regional administrations were tasked to create specialized facilities to sell domestic fish products.

According to Smailov, it is necessary to create conditions to increase the demand for local produce.

Earlier it was reported that the number of fishing farms doubled in the past two years in the country. Export of fish increased by 13%, including to European countries.


