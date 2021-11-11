Kazakh PM gets familiarized with socio-economic development of Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin got familiarized with the social and economic development and inspected the investment projects of Zhambyl region as part of his working visit to the region on November 10, 2021, Kazinform cites the website of the PM.

The Head of the Kazakh Government visited the biopharmaceutical plant producing immunobiological products of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems in the village of Gvardeiskiy, Kordai region. The plant is set to produce up to 60 million doses of vaccines.

The PM got familiarized with the projects for developing production capacities of the plant making substances under the BSL-3 standard as well as housing and social and cultural infrastructure of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems. In the village of Kainar, Zhanaturmys rural district, Baizak district, the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet was reported on the completion of the reconstruction of the houses suffered from the explosions occurred at the munitions depot on August 26. The PM held a meeting with dwellers of the suffered houses.

He also got familiarized with the results of the harvesting campaign in one of the farms of Baizaksk district, visited the wholesale distribution center Zhambyl, social grocery store, and inspected the exhibition of the foods produced in Zhambyl region. Mamin was briefed on the measures for ensuring stable prices for socially significant foods in the region. While visiting the special economic zone «Taraz Chemical Park» in Shusk district, the PM was presented the perspective investment projects worth KZT143.3bn in the chemical and food industries.

The sodium cyanide production project with the capacity of 25 thousand tons per year is slated for completion before 2023. The enterprise is to fully ensure the domestic needs of the country as well as will export its products to CA and EAEU countries. One of the largest agro-industrial complex projects is the construction of a sugar plant capable of producing 148.8 thousand tons of white sugar per year. The plant is to be commission in 2023 and is to be fully supplied with domestic raw materials.

In the city of Taraz the Head of the Kazakh Government visited Amir and D LLP producing medical items. The enterprise began producing express tests for detecting COVID-19 antigens this October. It plans to make over 200 names of express tests to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiac markers, narcotic substances, allergens, and so on. The enterprise’s production capacity is to be increased to 15 million express tests and 1.5 million control solutions per year.

Mamin also got familiarized with the reconstruction plan of the territory surrounding the historic-ethnocultural center Kone Taraz as well as housing, medicine, transport, infrastructure, life-sustaining development projects of Taraz city.

Manufacturing stood at KZT491.1bn in Zhambyl region in the first 10 months of 2021, rising by 5% compared to the same period of last year.

The gross agricultural production totaled KZT377.5bn (+0.1%) in the region. Investments in fixed capital rose by 11.1%. Construction saw a 7.3% rise with 535.9 thousand square meters of housing commissioned.

Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev, Industry and Infrastructure development Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Chairman of the national company Food Corporation Saparkhan Omarov, and others jointed the visit.