Kazakh PM eyes launching new projects with foreign investors

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2022, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov discussed the issues of cooperation with the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as Glencore and Philip Morris International companies who came to Nur-Sultan for the 34th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Alikhan Smailov and EBRD President Odile Renault-Basso touched upon a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation on decarbonization and diversification of Kazakhstan’s economy, development of banking as well as transport and logistics sectors.

It was noted that in the past 30 years of partnership Kazakhstan and EBRD had implemented some 300 projects to the tune of $11 billion in such priority spheres as finance, infrastructure, SMEs, agro-industrial complex and digitization.

Prime Minister Smailov expressed hope for further effective cooperation with the bank.

For her part, Odile Renault-Basso said EBRD sees big potential in the implementation of the projects in the abovementioned sectors together with Kazakhstan.

It was pointed out that EBRD is stepping up the share of investment into decarbonization, development of green technologies and renewable energy sources and that might interest Kazakhstan in the foreseeable future.

During the meeting with Glencore CEO Gary Nagle, the sides paid utmost attention to implementation of new promising projects in Kazakhstan.

The Premier noted that Kazakhstan is ready to further build the long-term cooperation with such strategic partners as Glencore as the country plays an important role in the domestic mining sector.

At the meeting with President Eastern Europe at Philip Morris International Marco Mariotti, the head of the Kazakh Government commended the company for contributing greatly to strengthening Kazakhstan’s positive image in terms of doing business.

