Kazakh PM eyes cooperation with counterparts from Central Asian nations

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held bilateral talks with his Central Asian counterparts on the sidelines of the 2nd Second Regional SDG Summit in Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

During the talks with Uzbek colleague Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, the sides touched upon the issues of cooperation in industrial sector, agriculture, transport and transit sphere as well as water resources.

It was noted that following results of 2021 the bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had increased by 33% amounting to $4,3 billion. In four months of 2022 it rose by 24,5% totaling $1,4 billion.

The sides pointed out that in order to step up the bilateral trade to the mark of $10 billion Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan need a comprehensive approach. «I believe that our regular meetings will help bring the Kazakh-Uzbek relations to a new level,» Prime Minister Smailov expressed confidence at the meeting.

Within the framework of the meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the spheres of trade and investment, agriculture, water and energy.

«For us Kyrgyzstan is one of key political and economic partners in the region. Nowadays our relations demonstrate positive dynamics in all areas,» Smailov stressed.

The sides continued by pointing out the need to step up efforts in mutual trade.

At the meeting with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda the sides gave consideration to the issues of trade and economic cooperation, establishment of joint ventures in agro-industrial sector, as well as interaction in industrial and water sectors.

Alikhan Smailov noted that Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to further all-round cooperation with Tajikistan.

The meeting commended the level of two-way trade the countries managed to achieve in 2021 – it increased 1,5fold amounting to $1,1 billion. The goal for the foreseeable future, the Kazakh Prime Minister said, is to raise it to $2 billion.