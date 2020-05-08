Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM extends May 9 congratulations

    8 May 2020, 11:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, the PM’s press service reports.

    In his congratulatory telegram the PM noted that May 9 is one of the most significant holidays in the year for the most of Kazakhstani families for it honors feats and courage of our ancestors - fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers - in the deadliest war in human history.

    The telegram reads: «We bow heads respectfully before the generation of winners who heroically fought in the field and selflessly worked in the rear, defended the Motherland and gave us peaceful future. Wish all veterans good health, wellbeing and longevity!»

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Victory Day
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people