Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM extends May 9 congratulations

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 May 2020, 11:06
Kazakh PM extends May 9 congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, the PM’s press service reports.

In his congratulatory telegram the PM noted that May 9 is one of the most significant holidays in the year for the most of Kazakhstani families for it honors feats and courage of our ancestors - fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers - in the deadliest war in human history.

The telegram reads: «We bow heads respectfully before the generation of winners who heroically fought in the field and selflessly worked in the rear, defended the Motherland and gave us peaceful future. Wish all veterans good health, wellbeing and longevity!»

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Victory Day  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman